    U.S. Marine Corps Gear Arrives by Sea

    DARWIN, NT, AUSTRALIA

    04.13.2022

    Video by Cpl. Frank Webb 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force-Darwin (MRF-D) 22 oversee the unloading of Marine Corps gear and equipment from a cargo ship during a movement of gear at Darwin Port, NT, Australia, April 13, 2022. MRF-D 22’s gear and equipment arrived in Darwin to enable the Marines to more effectively train with partner and allied nations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Frank Webb)

    Date Taken: 04.13.2022
    Date Posted: 04.18.2022 03:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: DARWIN, NT, AU 

    Australia
    U.S. Marines
    Strategic Mobility
    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin
    MRF-D
    MRF-D 22

