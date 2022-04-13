U.S. Marine Corps Gear Arrives by Sea

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force-Darwin (MRF-D) 22 oversee the unloading of Marine Corps gear and equipment from a cargo ship during a movement of gear at Darwin Port, NT, Australia, April 13, 2022. MRF-D 22’s gear and equipment arrived in Darwin to enable the Marines to more effectively train with partner and allied nations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Frank Webb)