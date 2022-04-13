U.S. Marine Corps Gear Arrives by Sea

U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force-Darwin (MRF-D) 22 oversee the unloading of Marine Corps gear and equipment from a cargo ship during a movement of gear at Darwin Port, NT, Australia, April 13, 2022. MRF-D 22’s gear and equipment arrived in Darwin to enable the Marines to more effectively train with partner and allied nations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Frank Webb)
|04.13.2022
|04.18.2022 03:17
|B-Roll
|839809
|220413-M-VN506-1001
|1001
|DOD_108921024
|00:02:33
|DARWIN, NT, AU
