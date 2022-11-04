Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3d Supply conducts MCCRE

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.11.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Hunter Barber 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines with 3rd Supply Battalion, 3d Sustainment Group (Experimental), 3rd Marine Logistics Group, participate in combat lifesaving exercises during a Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation at the Central Training Area, Okinawa, Japan, April 11, 2022. The MCCRE is conducted to ensure unit standardization and combat readiness in preparation for operational deployments. 3rd MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward deployed combat unit that serves as III Marine Expeditionary Force’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Hunter Barber)

    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    This work, 3d Supply conducts MCCRE, by LCpl Hunter Barber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CLS
    3d Supply
    MCCRE
    3d SGX

