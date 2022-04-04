Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAG Humphreys Arbor Day

    SOUTH KOREA

    04.04.2022

    Video by Senior Airman James Kennedy 

    AFN Humphreys

    2ID at USAG Humphreys celebrated Arbor day with a tree planting ceremony dontated by the Gyeonggi Province. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman James Kennedy)

    Date Taken: 04.04.2022
    Date Posted: 04.18.2022 01:23
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 839804
    VIRIN: 220404-F-AR133-1001
    Filename: DOD_108920934
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG Humphreys Arbor Day, by SrA James Kennedy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    2ID
    Arbor Day
    Humphreys

