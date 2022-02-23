Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Michael Jordan Tournament

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    02.23.2022

    Video by Spc. Angel Sanchez 

    AFN Kunsan

    U.S. service members stationed in the Republic of Korea come to Kunsan Air Base to play in a basketball tournament hosted by the Wolf Pack. The tournament was held in dedication to Michael Jordan, a sports icon Feb 2022. (U.S. army video by Cpl. Angel Sanchez)

    Date Taken: 02.23.2022
    Date Posted: 04.18.2022 00:42
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 839803
    VIRIN: 220223-A-TO062-625
    Filename: DOD_108920921
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Michael Jordan Tournament, by SPC Angel Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    basketball
    Kunsan
    black history month
    teamwork
    michael jordan
    wolf packl

