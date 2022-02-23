U.S. service members stationed in the Republic of Korea come to Kunsan Air Base to play in a basketball tournament hosted by the Wolf Pack. The tournament was held in dedication to Michael Jordan, a sports icon Feb 2022. (U.S. army video by Cpl. Angel Sanchez)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2022 00:42
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|839803
|VIRIN:
|220223-A-TO062-625
|Filename:
|DOD_108920921
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Michael Jordan Tournament, by SPC Angel Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
