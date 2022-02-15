Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wolf Pack Discusses the Importance of Black History Month

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    02.15.2022

    Video by Spc. Angel Sanchez 

    AFN Kunsan

    U.S. Air Force Airmen discusses the importance of black history month at Kunsan, Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 2022. (U.S. Department of Defense video by CPL Angel Sanchez)

    Date Taken: 02.15.2022
    Date Posted: 04.18.2022 00:42
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 839802
    VIRIN: 220215-A-TO062-463
    Filename: DOD_108920920
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Wolf Pack Discusses the Importance of Black History Month, by SPC Angel Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    kunsan
    black history month

