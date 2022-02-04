Misawa Special Olympics 2022 PACUP

Misawa Air Base hosted its 34th Special Olympics with participants coming in from all over the Aomori Prefecture.
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2022 21:06
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|839792
|VIRIN:
|220402-N-EH855-571
|Filename:
|DOD_108920842
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
