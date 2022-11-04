Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marines with 3d Maintenance conduct MCCRE

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.11.2022

    Video by Cpl. Moises Rodriguez 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines with 3rd Maintenance Battalion, 3rd Sustainment Group (Experimental), 3rd Marine Logistics Group conduct a Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation at Kin Blue, Okinawa, Japan, April 12, 2022. The purpose of a MCCRE is to formally evaluate the unit’s core and/or assigned tasks in order to ensure unit standardization and combat readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Moises Rodriquez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2022
    Date Posted: 04.18.2022 00:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

