U.S. Marines with 3d Maintenance conduct MCCRE

U.S. Marines with 3rd Maintenance Battalion, 3rd Sustainment Group (Experimental), 3rd Marine Logistics Group conduct a Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation at Kin Blue, Okinawa, Japan, April 12, 2022. The purpose of a MCCRE is to formally evaluate the unit’s core and/or assigned tasks in order to ensure unit standardization and combat readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Moises Rodriquez)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2022 00:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|839789
|VIRIN:
|220411-M-LN574-100
|Filename:
|DOD_108920839
|Length:
|00:06:07
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
