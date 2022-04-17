Recap of day one of the Invictus Games The Hague, team U.S. is training for the Invictus Games The Hague, which will be composed of 15 nations, over 500 military competitors, competitors, competing in 10 sporting events April 16-22, 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Anthony Beauchamp).
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2022 13:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|839785
|VIRIN:
|220417-F-XX948-006
|PIN:
|220417
|Filename:
|DOD_108920772
|Length:
|00:03:10
|Location:
|THE HAGUE, NL
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Invictus Games The Hague | Recap B-Roll | Day One, by Anthony Beauchamp, Cpl Mellizza Bonjoc, Melissa Espinales and MSgt Carlin Leslie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
IAM
KnowYourMil
IG22
WeAreTeamUS
LEAVE A COMMENT