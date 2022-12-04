Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Invictus Games The Hague 2020

    FORT BELVOIR, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2022

    Video by Cpl. Cody Nelson 

    Army Recovery Care Program

    Retired U.S. Army Capt. Casey Turner, an Invictus Game competitor participates in an interview explaining her experiences with training and the Invictus Games April 12, 2022 on Fort Belvoir, VA. Team U.S is a part of more than 500 participants from 20 countries who will take part in The Invictus Games The Hague 2020 featuring ten adaptive sports, including archery, field, indoor rowing, powerlifting, swimming, track, sitting volleyball, wheelchair basketball, wheelchair ruby, and a driving challenge. (U.S Army video edited by Sgt. Keion Jackson)

    Date Taken: 04.12.2022
    Date Posted: 04.16.2022 22:06
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 839777
    VIRIN: 220415-A-TW216-1003
    Filename: DOD_108920556
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: FORT BELVOIR, VA, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, The Invictus Games The Hague 2020, by CPL Cody Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Team US
    InvictusGames
    Recover and Overcome
    IG22
    TheHague
    ASRP

