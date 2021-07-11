Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MRB participates in 2021 Apache Ranger Challenge Competition

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Daphney Black 

    Mountain Ranger Battalion

    The Mountain Ranger Battalion takes second place during the 5th Army ROTC Ranger Challenge, Camp Gruber, Okla., Nov. 5-7, 2021. The team will represent the brigade and U.S. Army Cadet Command at the Sandhurst Military Skills Competition at West Point, N.Y. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Daphney Black)

    Date Taken: 11.07.2021
    Date Posted: 04.16.2022 13:02
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 839763
    VIRIN: 211107-A-XQ901-086
    Filename: DOD_108920443
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, MRB participates in 2021 Apache Ranger Challenge Competition, by SSG Daphney Black, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    5th Brigade
    Ranger Challenge
    Road to Sandhurst
    Mountain Ranger Battalion
    UCCS Army ROTC

