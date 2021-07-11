The Mountain Ranger Battalion takes second place during the 5th Army ROTC Ranger Challenge, Camp Gruber, Okla., Nov. 5-7, 2021. The team will represent the brigade and U.S. Army Cadet Command at the Sandhurst Military Skills Competition at West Point, N.Y. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Daphney Black)
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2022 13:02
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|839763
|VIRIN:
|211107-A-XQ901-086
|Filename:
|DOD_108920443
|Length:
|00:01:55
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, MRB participates in 2021 Apache Ranger Challenge Competition, by SSG Daphney Black, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT