    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2021 Task Force White Mountain Ranger Challenge Competition

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    10.17.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Daphney Black 

    Mountain Ranger Battalion

    The Mountain Ranger Battalion Ranger Challenge Team takes the overall 1st place during the 2021 Task Force White Mountain Ranger Challenge Competition at Camp Williams, Utah, October 16-17. The team will be competing in the Brigade Ranger Challenge at Camp Gruber, Oklahoma. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Daphney Black)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.17.2021
    Date Posted: 04.16.2022 12:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2021 Task Force White Mountain Ranger Challenge Competition, by SSG Daphney Black, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Ranger Challenge Competition
    Mountain Ranger Battalion
    UCCS Army ROTC
    Task Force White Mountain

