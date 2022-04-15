Footage of U.S. Army South change of responsibility ceremony at McArthur Parade Field as Command Sgt. Maj. Trevor C. Walker relinquished responsibility as U.S. Army South’s senior enlisted advisor to Command Sgt. Maj. Ronald J. Graves.
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2022 19:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|839753
|VIRIN:
|220415-A-GR704-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108920085
|Length:
|00:10:55
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army South Holds Change of Responsibility, by Juan Torres-Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
