    U.S. Army South Holds Change of Responsibility

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2022

    Video by Juan Torres-Diaz 

    U.S. Army South

    Footage of U.S. Army South change of responsibility ceremony at McArthur Parade Field as Command Sgt. Maj. Trevor C. Walker relinquished responsibility as U.S. Army South’s senior enlisted advisor to Command Sgt. Maj. Ronald J. Graves.

    Date Taken: 04.15.2022
    Date Posted: 04.15.2022 19:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 839753
    VIRIN: 220415-A-GR704-001
    Filename: DOD_108920085
    Length: 00:10:55
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army South Holds Change of Responsibility, by Juan Torres-Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ARSOUTH

