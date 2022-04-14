Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Final Chapter Trailer

    CA, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2022

    Video by Sgt. Jennessa Davey 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    The final installment of the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit's (MEU) journey as a force in readiness, completing their 2021 deployment alongside the Essex Amphibious Ready Group. The 11th MEU completed operations and exercises in the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and U.S. Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Jennessa Davey)

    Date Taken: 04.14.2022
    Date Posted: 04.15.2022 17:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 839750
    VIRIN: 220414-M-OY155-1001
    Filename: DOD_108919999
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: CA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Final Chapter Trailer, by Sgt Jennessa Davey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    interoperability
    Amphibious
    marines
    Deployment
    11 MEU
    Naval integration

