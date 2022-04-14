The final installment of the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit's (MEU) journey as a force in readiness, completing their 2021 deployment alongside the Essex Amphibious Ready Group. The 11th MEU completed operations and exercises in the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and U.S. Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Jennessa Davey)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2022 17:56
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|839750
|VIRIN:
|220414-M-OY155-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108919999
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Final Chapter Trailer, by Sgt Jennessa Davey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
