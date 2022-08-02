U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jeffrey Allen and Tech. Sgt. Joseph Ontiveros, assigned to the 146th Contingency Response Flight (146 CRF), partner with the 621st Contingency Response Wing (621 CRW) to accomplish skill-enhancing training for Allen's team while providing airlift support to the 621 CRW's evaluated exercise. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Sgt. Nieko Carzis)
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2022 17:26
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|839749
|VIRIN:
|220208-Z-QY689-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108919968
|Length:
|00:01:45
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Contingency Response Forces team up to provide multi-agency benefited training at Fort Hunter Liggett, by TSgt Nicholas Carzis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT