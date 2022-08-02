Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Contingency Response Forces team up to provide multi-agency benefited training at Fort Hunter Liggett

    UNITED STATES

    02.08.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Carzis 

    146 Airlift Wing, Public Affairs, California Air National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jeffrey Allen and Tech. Sgt. Joseph Ontiveros, assigned to the 146th Contingency Response Flight (146 CRF), partner with the 621st Contingency Response Wing (621 CRW) to accomplish skill-enhancing training for Allen's team while providing airlift support to the 621 CRW's evaluated exercise. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Sgt. Nieko Carzis)

    Date Taken: 02.08.2022
    Date Posted: 04.15.2022 17:26
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 839749
    VIRIN: 220208-Z-QY689-1001
    Filename: DOD_108919968
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: US

    This work, Contingency Response Forces team up to provide multi-agency benefited training at Fort Hunter Liggett, by TSgt Nicholas Carzis, identified by DVIDS

    TAGS

    146th Airlift Wing
    Hollywood Guard
    146 CRF

