Staff Sgt. Rodgers - MLB Shout-Out 2022, Chicago White Sox

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/839746" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Staff Sgt. James Rodgers, observer, coach, logistics trainer for Task Force Sustainment, Operations Group, Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk is cheering on the Chicago White Sox.



Rodgers was at BJACH for an appointment and wanted to get in on the MLB2022 Shout-Outs.