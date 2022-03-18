Music Therapy at the National Intrepid Center of Excellence

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Nate McLaughlan is a board-certified music therapist at the National Intrepid Center of Excellence (NICoE). In this video, he discusses the many way music therapy can help patients at the NICoE. He explains that music therapy uses music-based experiences to address identified symptoms and goals with a music therapist who is trained to use elements of music to promote physical, mental, and social health.



McLaughlan also describes the different approaches he takes with NICoE patients. They vary from introducing someone to playing an instrument for the first time, revisiting an instrument, figuring out listening strategies, organizing an intentional playlist, and writing music.



The music therapy program at the NICoE helps service members and their loved ones connect with themselves and others through music listening, discussion, and making. A unique part of the NICoE music therapy program is each cohort of service members experience interventions as a group, helping ease them into this journey together.



March 13 to 19 is Creative Arts Therapies Week. To celebrate, the NICoE created videos highlighting a day in the life of some of our creative art therapies at the NICoE. This video is part of a multipart series.