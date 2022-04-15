1st ANGLICO Basic Training Course 1-22

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/839736" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with 1st Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, participate in the ANGLICO Basic Course 1-22 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, April 15, 2022. This basic training enhances the capabilities of ANGLICO Marines to plan and execute liaison missions in support of joint, interagency, intergovernmental and multinational operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)