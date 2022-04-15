Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1st ANGLICO Basic Training Course 1-22

    CA, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2022

    Video by Cpl. Atticus Martinez 

    I MEF Information Group

    U.S. Marines with 1st Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, participate in the ANGLICO Basic Course 1-22 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, April 15, 2022. This basic training enhances the capabilities of ANGLICO Marines to plan and execute liaison missions in support of joint, interagency, intergovernmental and multinational operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2022
    Date Posted: 04.15.2022 17:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 839736
    VIRIN: 220412-M-EH070-0001
    Filename: DOD_108919797
    Length: 00:09:26
    Location: CA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st ANGLICO Basic Training Course 1-22, by Cpl Atticus Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Range
    I MEF
    Marines
    Training
    1st ANGLICO
    I MIG

