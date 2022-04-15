U.S. Embassy The Hague Invictus Games Welcome Event

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/839734" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

On the eve of the Invictus Games The Hague 2022, Team US and Invictus Games: Team Ukraine celebrated their longstanding partnership during a welcome event at the U.S. Embassy The Hague. Athletes, coaches, and staff from Team US and Team Ukraine were joined by special guests and dignitaries, including U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg and Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Throughout their enduring relationship, Team US and Team Ukraine have trained, competed, and worked together for several years to enhance their adaptive sporting programs to aid in the recovery of wounded, ill, and injured military members. In January 2020, Team US athletes and coaches traveled to Ukraine to share their stories, conduct training, and provide

wheelchair basketball equipment to support Team Ukraine's adaptive sports program. Since then, the two teams have supported each other's athletes and even competed in virtual adaptive sporting competitions from across the globe.

During the welcome event, Co-Captains and delegates from Team US and Team Ukraine shared their stories of resilience, determination, and recovery, illustrating the spirit of the Invictus Games, which is about much more than just sport. These international athletes, allies, friends, competitors, and companions have come together on the world stage once again in solidarity and support of each other.