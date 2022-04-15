Sgt. Luke Flowers, medical laboratory technician, Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital at the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk, Louisiana wishes his mom, Ellen Flowers of Lynchburg, Virginia a Happy Mother’s Day.
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2022 16:18
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|839729
|VIRIN:
|220415-O-GR663-850
|Filename:
|DOD_108919752
|Length:
|00:00:13
|Location:
|LYNCHBURG, VA, US
|Hometown:
|LYNCHBURG, TN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Sgt. Flowers Mothers Day Greeting 2022, by Jean Graves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Medical Laboratory Specialist
LEAVE A COMMENT