Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cpl. Perrier Mother’s Day Greeting 2022

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2022

    Video by Jean Graves 

    Regional Health Command - Central

    Cpl. Juvens Perrier, behavioral health specialist from Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital at the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk, Louisiana wishes his mom, Kathleen Perrier Paul of Miami, Florida a Happy Mother’s Day.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2022
    Date Posted: 04.15.2022 16:18
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 839727
    VIRIN: 220415-O-GR663-004
    Filename: DOD_108919749
    Length: 00:00:16
    Location: MIAMI, FL, US 
    Hometown: MIAMI, FL, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cpl. Perrier Mother’s Day Greeting 2022, by Jean Graves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Medical Professions

    TAGS

    Miami
    JRTC
    Fort Polk
    Florida
    Mother's Day
    BJACH

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT