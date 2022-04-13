Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ASC March Recap

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    IL, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2022

    Video by Sarah Patterson 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    Sarah Patterson recaps some of ASC's top stories that were released during the month of March. This month's recap covers Women's History Month, a retirement ceremony honoring five employees, a commemorative Vietnam War ceremony, professional development in Europe, and the 405th Army Field Support LOGCAP.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2022
    Date Posted: 04.15.2022 13:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 839705
    VIRIN: 220413-A-IK992-603
    Filename: DOD_108919522
    Length: 00:07:28
    Location: IL, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ASC March Recap, by Sarah Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ria
    rock island arsenal
    army sustainment command
    ASC
    sarah patterson
    ASC March Recap

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT