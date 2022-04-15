Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: Chief of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers visits Pittsburgh

    PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2022

    Video by Michel Sauret  

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District

    Lt. Gen. Scott Spellmon, Chief of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, visited the Pittsburgh District to get a first-hand look at Montgomery Lock and Dam on the Ohio River and Lock and Dam 4 near Charleroi on the Monongahela River, April 5, 2022. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers video by Michel Sauret)

    Date Taken: 04.15.2022
    Date Posted: 04.15.2022 12:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 839696
    VIRIN: 220415-O-TI382-001
    Filename: DOD_108919428
    Length: 00:07:49
    Location: PITTSBURGH, PA, US 

    USACE
    Army Corps of Engineers
    Pittsburgh District

