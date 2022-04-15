B-Roll: Chief of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers visits Pittsburgh

Lt. Gen. Scott Spellmon, Chief of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, visited the Pittsburgh District to get a first-hand look at Montgomery Lock and Dam on the Ohio River and Lock and Dam 4 near Charleroi on the Monongahela River, April 5, 2022. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers video by Michel Sauret)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2022 12:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|839696
|VIRIN:
|220415-O-TI382-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108919428
|Length:
|00:07:49
|Location:
|PITTSBURGH, PA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
