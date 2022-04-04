THE GREAT TEXAS AIRSHOW: Christina Bergmann, Commissioner Precinct 1 Kendall County Texas

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/839692" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Christina Bergmann, Commissioner Precinct 1 Kendall County Texas gives a shout out for the upcoming Great Texas Airshow at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas. The Great Texas Airshow 2022 will take place at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas on April 23 - 24, 2022. STAY TUNED and we'll see you there! (U.S. Air Force video edited by William Wagner)