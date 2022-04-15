Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Diversity AIMED Officer Program Testimonial | GySgt. Ajawon J. Gadison

    NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jennifer Delacruz 

    Marine Forces Reserve

    U.S. Marine Corps GySgt. Jessie Marshall, the administrative chief at G-1 adjutant section, Marine Forces Reserve, speaks about the Diversity AIMED Officer Program. The Diversity AIMED Officer Program is designed to attract, identify, mentor, educate and develop high-performing Marines from historically underrepresented populations in order to provide them an opportunity to visualize and pursue an officer career path, infusing the officer corps with different life perspectives and enhancing the Marine Corps' warfighting advantage. Learn more here: https://www.marforres.marines.mil/Programs/DAOP/ (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jennifer Delacruz)

    Date Taken: 04.15.2022
    Date Posted: 04.15.2022 12:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Length: 00:01:36
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Diversity AIMED Officer Program Testimonial | GySgt. Ajawon J. Gadison, by LCpl Jennifer Delacruz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Reserve
    MARFORRES
    MARFORSOUTH
    DAOP
    Diversity AIMED Officer Program

