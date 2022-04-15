Diversity AIMED Officer Program Testimonial | GySgt. Ajawon J. Gadison

U.S. Marine Corps GySgt. Jessie Marshall, the administrative chief at G-1 adjutant section, Marine Forces Reserve, speaks about the Diversity AIMED Officer Program. The Diversity AIMED Officer Program is designed to attract, identify, mentor, educate and develop high-performing Marines from historically underrepresented populations in order to provide them an opportunity to visualize and pursue an officer career path, infusing the officer corps with different life perspectives and enhancing the Marine Corps' warfighting advantage. Learn more here: https://www.marforres.marines.mil/Programs/DAOP/ (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jennifer Delacruz)
