Aircrew members assigned to the 9th Expeditionary Special Operations Squadron operate an MC-130J Commando II to perform combat airdrops above the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 30, 2021. The MC-130J provides infiltration, exfiltration and resupply of special operations forces and equipment in hostile or denied territory. Secondary missions include psychological operations, and helicopter and vertical lift air refueling. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Frank Rohrig)
|Date Taken:
|11.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2022 10:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|839669
|VIRIN:
|211130-F-EM228-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_108919279
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, 9th ESOS conducts airdrop above CENTCOM (B-Roll), by SSgt Frank Rohrig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
MC-130J Commando II
