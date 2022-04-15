DLA Disposition Services: Reflecting On Our Past To Build Our Future (open caption)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



DLA Disposition Services is celebrating 50 years of reverse logistics excellence. Through five decades this team has worked tirelessly to support U.S. warfighters and partner nations around the world. If their history has revealed anything, it's that this team is resilient, dedicated and ready to adapt to any mission. #50years #DLADispositionServices #reflection