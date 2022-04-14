Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Taren Keesey addresses his children for month of the military child aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75).
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2022 09:01
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|839656
|VIRIN:
|220414-N-BF800-262
|Filename:
|DOD_108919038
|Length:
|00:01:52
|Location:
|IONIAN SEA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MA2 Taren Keesey Addresses His Children for Month of the Military Child., by SN Marvin Gabriel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT