    Fueling the fight

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Tiffany Price 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The 325th Logistics Readiness Squadron petroleum and lubricants flight supports a Weapons System Evaluation Program at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, April 12, 2022.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2022
    Date Posted: 04.15.2022 08:58
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 839651
    VIRIN: 220412-F-DB615-1001
    Filename: DOD_108919032
    Length: 00:02:16
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fueling the fight, by A1C Tiffany Price, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Tyndall Air Force Base

    TAGS

    Airmen
    f-16
    Fuels
    POL
    Air Power
    Tyndall Air Force Base
    B-roll
    T-38 Talon

