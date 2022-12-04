The 325th Logistics Readiness Squadron petroleum and lubricants flight supports a Weapons System Evaluation Program at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, April 12, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2022 08:58
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|839651
|VIRIN:
|220412-F-DB615-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108919032
|Length:
|00:02:16
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Fueling the fight, by A1C Tiffany Price, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Tyndall Air Force Base
