Pittsburgh District: Recruiting Video - Mission

The mission of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District is so broad that it's impossible to summarize it in one sentence. The district offers services in engineering, construction, design, navigation, water management, regulatory, real estate, environmental, recreation and much more. The Pittsburgh District serves the region in helping serve water resource problems of all sizes, from local municipal flood mitigation to river navigation. This video highlights just some of the core competencies of the Pittsburgh District mission. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District video by Michel Sauret)
04.15.2022
04.15.2022
|Video Productions
|839645
|220415-O-TI382-928
|DOD_108918945
00:03:14
PITTSBURGH, PA, US
|0
|0
