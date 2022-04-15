Pittsburgh District: Recruiting Video - Mission

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The mission of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District is so broad that it's impossible to summarize it in one sentence. The district offers services in engineering, construction, design, navigation, water management, regulatory, real estate, environmental, recreation and much more. The Pittsburgh District serves the region in helping serve water resource problems of all sizes, from local municipal flood mitigation to river navigation. This video highlights just some of the core competencies of the Pittsburgh District mission. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District video by Michel Sauret)