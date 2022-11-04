Military Child Month Shoutout

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Staff Sgt. Lawrence Bryant assigned to the 1st Battalion, 5th Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division (1ID) sends a shoutout to his kids and family during the Military Child Month from Torun, Poland, April 11, 2022. The 1ID is among other units assigned to V Corps, America's forward-deployed corps in Europe that works alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces; execute joint, bilateral, and multinational training exercises; and provides command and control for rotational and assigned units in the European theater. (U.S. Army National Guard Video by Staff. Sgt. Gabriel Rivera)