Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Military Child Month Shoutout

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TORUN, POLAND

    04.11.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Gabriel Rivera-Villanueva 

    113th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Staff Sgt. Lawrence Bryant assigned to the 1st Battalion, 5th Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division (1ID) sends a shoutout to his kids and family during the Military Child Month from Torun, Poland, April 11, 2022. The 1ID is among other units assigned to V Corps, America's forward-deployed corps in Europe that works alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces; execute joint, bilateral, and multinational training exercises; and provides command and control for rotational and assigned units in the European theater. (U.S. Army National Guard Video by Staff. Sgt. Gabriel Rivera)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2022
    Date Posted: 04.15.2022 04:51
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 839639
    VIRIN: 220411-Z-TS965-1004
    Filename: DOD_108918886
    Length: 00:00:10
    Location: TORUN, PL 
    Hometown: FORT RILEY, KS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military Child Month Shoutout, by SSG Gabriel Rivera-Villanueva, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    1ID
    Shoutous
    Special Events
    AtlanticResolve
    FamilyFirst
    StrongerTogether
    MilitaryChild
    FightAsOne

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT