Military Child Month Shoutout

Staff Sgt. Lawrence Bryant assigned to the 1st Battalion, 5th Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division (1ID) sends a shoutout to his kids and family during the Military Child Month from Torun, Poland, April 11, 2022. The 1ID is among other units assigned to V Corps, America's forward-deployed corps in Europe that works alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces; execute joint, bilateral, and multinational training exercises; and provides command and control for rotational and assigned units in the European theater. (U.S. Army National Guard Video by Staff. Sgt. Gabriel Rivera)
|04.11.2022
|04.15.2022 04:51
|Greetings
|839639
|220411-Z-TS965-1004
|DOD_108918886
|00:00:10
|TORUN, PL
|FORT RILEY, KS, US
|1
|1
