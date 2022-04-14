Faces of the Fleet Ep. 18: Homecoming: Nehkonti Adams

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/839625" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Born in Liberia. Raised to be a doctor and Sailor in the United States Navy. LCDR Nehkonti Adams and her family fled their home in Africa during the Liberian Civil War. Now, she’s come home to treat patients inflicted by infectious disease.