Faces of the Fleet Ep. 18: Homecoming: Nehkonti Adams

Born in Liberia. Raised to be a doctor and Sailor in the United States Navy. LCDR Nehkonti Adams and her family fled their home in Africa during the Liberian Civil War. Now, she’s come home to treat patients inflicted by infectious disease.
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2022 01:09
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|839625
|VIRIN:
|220414-N-N0615-1018
|Filename:
|DOD_108918740
|Length:
|00:07:26
|Location:
|TN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
