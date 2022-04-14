U.S. Marine Corps Gen. David H. Berger, Commandant of the Marine Corps, and Sgt. Maj. of the Marine Corps Troy E. Black, speak to U.S. Marines and Australian Defence Force personnel during a visit to Marine Rotational Force-Darwin (MRF-D) 22 , Darwin, NT, Australia, April 14, 2022. The Commandant and Sgt. Maj. of the Marine Corps visited MRF-D 22 to ascertain how they can enable the Marines to be a more effective crisis and contingency-ready force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Frank Webb)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2022 01:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|839621
|VIRIN:
|220414-M-VN506-1001
|PIN:
|1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108918711
|Length:
|00:05:52
|Location:
|DARWIN, NT, AU
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Commandant and Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps Visit MRF-D22, by Cpl Frank Webb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT