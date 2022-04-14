Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commandant and Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps Visit MRF-D22

    DARWIN, NT, AUSTRALIA

    04.14.2022

    Video by Cpl. Frank Webb 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marine Corps Gen. David H. Berger, Commandant of the Marine Corps, and Sgt. Maj. of the Marine Corps Troy E. Black, speak to U.S. Marines and Australian Defence Force personnel during a visit to Marine Rotational Force-Darwin (MRF-D) 22 , Darwin, NT, Australia, April 14, 2022. The Commandant and Sgt. Maj. of the Marine Corps visited MRF-D 22 to ascertain how they can enable the Marines to be a more effective crisis and contingency-ready force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Frank Webb)

    Date Taken: 04.14.2022
    Date Posted: 04.15.2022
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: DARWIN, NT, AU 

    Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps
    USMC
    Commandant of the Marine Corps
    MRF-D
    MRF-D 22

