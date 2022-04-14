Commandant and Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps Visit MRF-D22

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/839621" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps Gen. David H. Berger, Commandant of the Marine Corps, and Sgt. Maj. of the Marine Corps Troy E. Black, speak to U.S. Marines and Australian Defence Force personnel during a visit to Marine Rotational Force-Darwin (MRF-D) 22 , Darwin, NT, Australia, April 14, 2022. The Commandant and Sgt. Maj. of the Marine Corps visited MRF-D 22 to ascertain how they can enable the Marines to be a more effective crisis and contingency-ready force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Frank Webb)