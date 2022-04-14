Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Misawa Air Base Helping Agencies: Here For You!

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    04.14.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Leon Redfern 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    In times of need, know where to go. These are a few of the helping agencies on base that offer support in the realms of reporting, counseling, and medical services for sexual assaults. Please reach out, they are here for you!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2022
    Date Posted: 04.14.2022 22:46
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 839609
    VIRIN: 220414-F-MI946-1001
    Filename: DOD_108918582
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Misawa Air Base Helping Agencies: Here For You!, by A1C Leon Redfern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Misawa Air Base
    35th Fighter Wing
    SAAPM
    VVA
    Helping Agencies

