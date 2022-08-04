Spc. Amber Cobena speaks on the generational service within her family and the inspiration behind her serving. April is designated as the Month of the Military Child by the Department of Defense Education Activity and was established to underscore the important role children play in the Armed Forces community. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Keon Horton)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2022 21:50
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|839607
|VIRIN:
|220414-A-TU387-001
|PIN:
|12
|Filename:
|DOD_108918538
|Length:
|00:02:09
|Location:
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Month of the Military Child: Spc. Amber Cobena, by SPC Keon Horton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
