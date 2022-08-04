Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Month of the Military Child: Spc. Amber Cobena

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2022

    Video by Spc. Keon Horton 

    U.S. Army Central   

    Spc. Amber Cobena speaks on the generational service within her family and the inspiration behind her serving. April is designated as the Month of the Military Child by the Department of Defense Education Activity and was established to underscore the important role children play in the Armed Forces community. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Keon Horton)

    Date Taken: 04.08.2022
    Date Posted: 04.14.2022 21:50
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US 

    This work, Month of the Military Child: Spc. Amber Cobena, by SPC Keon Horton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USARCENT
    Military Child
    Generational Service

