Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Faces of the Fleet Ep. 08: Lifeline: Ashley Flynn

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TN, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Navy Recruiting Command

    This Sailor spent her career caring for resilient warriors. Now she has become one. This is life as a Navy Nurse.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2022
    Date Posted: 04.14.2022 20:54
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 839605
    VIRIN: 220414-N-N0615-1008
    Filename: DOD_108918482
    Length: 00:06:20
    Location: TN, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    America’s Navy
    Faces of the Fleet

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT