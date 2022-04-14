Faces of the Fleet Ep. 05: Dirt Sailor: Michael Ivey

If you never leave home, you might look back and wonder, “What if?” Growing up in a farming community, this Sailor has learned the importance of making his life meaningful, while staying true to his roots.
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2022 19:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|839598
|VIRIN:
|220414-N-N0615-1005
|Filename:
|DOD_108918356
|Length:
|00:04:43
|Location:
|TN, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT