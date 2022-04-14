Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Regional Health Command-Central Best Leader Competition award ceremony b-roll with interviews

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2022

    Video by Spc. David Cordova and Sgt. Quintin Gee

    24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Footage of the RHC-C BLC award ceremony with interviews of some of the winners. The event promoted esprit de corps throughout the Army while recognizing Soldiers, NCOs, and officers that demonstrated commitment to the Army values and embodied the Warrior Ethos.

    Lower third information: Capt. Erik Heitman, officer in charge for the Regional Health Command-Central Best Leader Competition.

    Spc. Conner Crisafi, Evans Army Community Hospital in Fort Carson.

    SFC. Mccoole, winner for senior NCO category for the RHC-C BLC, Fort Sill Medical Department Activity.

    First Lt. Cara Adams, winner for officer category for the RHC-C BLC, General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2022
    Date Posted: 04.14.2022 19:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 839596
    VIRIN: 220414-A-UT412-0001
    Filename: DOD_108918349
    Length: 00:05:39
    Location: EL PASO, TX, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Regional Health Command-Central Best Leader Competition award ceremony b-roll with interviews, by SPC David Cordova and SGT Quintin Gee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Best leader
    RHCCBLC
    BLC2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT