Footage of the RHC-C BLC award ceremony with interviews of some of the winners. The event promoted esprit de corps throughout the Army while recognizing Soldiers, NCOs, and officers that demonstrated commitment to the Army values and embodied the Warrior Ethos.
Lower third information: Capt. Erik Heitman, officer in charge for the Regional Health Command-Central Best Leader Competition.
Spc. Conner Crisafi, Evans Army Community Hospital in Fort Carson.
SFC. Mccoole, winner for senior NCO category for the RHC-C BLC, Fort Sill Medical Department Activity.
First Lt. Cara Adams, winner for officer category for the RHC-C BLC, General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital.
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2022 19:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|839596
|VIRIN:
|220414-A-UT412-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108918349
|Length:
|00:05:39
|Location:
|EL PASO, TX, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Regional Health Command-Central Best Leader Competition award ceremony b-roll with interviews, by SPC David Cordova and SGT Quintin Gee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
