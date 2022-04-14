Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NTAG Pittsburgh Sailors record radio commercials

    PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Benjamin Dobbs 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Pittsburgh

    Sailors assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Pittsburgh, and WDVE-FM production director Bill Cameron, record radio commercials as part of an iHEART media campaign designed to increase Navy awareness. NTAG Pittsburgh, part of Navy Recruiting Command, recruits the next generation of Navy Sailors throughout areas in Pennsylvania, New York, West Virginia, and Maryland. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin Dobbs/Released)

    Date Taken: 04.14.2022
    Date Posted: 04.14.2022 19:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 839589
    VIRIN: 220414-N-RB168-1001
    Filename: DOD_108918317
    Length: 00:01:36
    Location: PITTSBURGH, PA, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, NTAG Pittsburgh Sailors record radio commercials, by PO1 Benjamin Dobbs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #iHEARTRadio #NTAGPITTSBURGH #USNAVY #NAVYRECRUITER

