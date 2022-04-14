NTAG Pittsburgh Sailors record radio commercials

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/839589" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Sailors assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Pittsburgh, and WDVE-FM production director Bill Cameron, record radio commercials as part of an iHEART media campaign designed to increase Navy awareness. NTAG Pittsburgh, part of Navy Recruiting Command, recruits the next generation of Navy Sailors throughout areas in Pennsylvania, New York, West Virginia, and Maryland. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin Dobbs/Released)