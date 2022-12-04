Regional Health Command-Central Best Leader Competition Warrior Tasks and Battle drills b-roll with interviews

Footage of RHC-C BLC contestants maneuvering through warrior tasks and battle drills at a squad level. The event promotes esprit de corps throughout the Army while recognizing Soldiers, NCOs, and officers that demonstrate commitment to the Army values and embody the Warrior Ethos.
Lower third information: Spc. Paulo Dasilva, combat medic (68W), Reynolds Army Health Clinic in Fort Sill.
Spc. Devin Anderson, medical laboratory technician (68k), Irwin Community Hospital in Fort Riley.
