2022 International Honor Roll enlisted inductees wall dedication ceremony, April 13, 2022.

Chief of Staff of the United States Air Force and Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force's 2022 International Honor Roll enlisted inductees wall dedication located in the Senior Non-Commissioned Officer Academy on Gunter Annex, Alabama.



This is the first year Senior Enlisted Leaders were inducted. Enlisted inductees are SNCOA graduates who have attained the position of Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force, or higher, in their country. There were seven SELs inducted.