    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2022 International Honor Roll enlisted inductees wall dedication ceremony, April 13, 2022.

    AL, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Jackson Manske and Tech. Sgt. Jennifer Stai

    Air University Public Affairs

    Chief of Staff of the United States Air Force and Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force's 2022 International Honor Roll enlisted inductees wall dedication located in the Senior Non-Commissioned Officer Academy on Gunter Annex, Alabama.

    This is the first year Senior Enlisted Leaders were inducted. Enlisted inductees are SNCOA graduates who have attained the position of Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force, or higher, in their country. There were seven SELs inducted.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2022
    Date Posted: 04.14.2022 17:13
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 839568
    VIRIN: 220414-F-KR468-001
    Filename: DOD_108918064
    Length: 00:10:46
    Location: AL, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2022 International Honor Roll enlisted inductees wall dedication ceremony, April 13, 2022., by SrA Jackson Manske and TSgt Jennifer Stai, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Air University

    TAGS

    CSAF
    CMSAF
    Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force
    Senior Enlisted Leader
    SNCOA
    SEL
    International Honor Roll
    Chief of Staff of the United States Air Force
    Senior Non-commissioned Officer Academy

