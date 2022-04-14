Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    St. Stephen powerhouse

    ST. STEPHEN, SC, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2022

    Video by Russell Toof 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Charleston District

    The St. Stephen Powerhouse provides electricity for more than 40,000 homes and the fish lift passes around 750,000 fish every year.

    More information: https://www.sac.usace.army.mil/Missions/Civil-Works/Cooper-River-Rediversion-Project/

    Date Taken: 04.14.2022
    Date Posted: 04.14.2022 16:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 839565
    VIRIN: 220414-A-GJ885-002
    Filename: DOD_108918034
    Length: 00:04:44
    Location: ST. STEPHEN, SC, US 

