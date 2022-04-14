The St. Stephen Powerhouse provides electricity for more than 40,000 homes and the fish lift passes around 750,000 fish every year.
More information: https://www.sac.usace.army.mil/Missions/Civil-Works/Cooper-River-Rediversion-Project/
