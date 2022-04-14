Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Wounded Warrior and Veteran fishing day

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ST. STEPHEN, SC, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2022

    Video by Russell Toof 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Charleston District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Charleston District, in partnership with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, hosted the 8th annual Wounded Warriors and Veterans fishing day at the Cooper River Rediversion Dam in St. Stephen.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2022
    Date Posted: 04.14.2022 16:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 839563
    VIRIN: 220414-A-GJ885-001
    Filename: DOD_108918003
    Length: 00:02:35
    Location: ST. STEPHEN, SC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wounded Warrior and Veteran fishing day, by Russell Toof, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    veteran

    fishing

    U.S. Army Corps Of Engineers

    U.S. Army Corps Of Engineers Charleston District

    USACE Charleston

    TAGS

    veteran
    fishing
    wounded warrior
    U.S. Army Corps Of Engineers
    U.S. Army Corps Of Engineers Charleston District
    USACE Charleston

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT