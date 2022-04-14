Wounded Warrior and Veteran fishing day

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Charleston District, in partnership with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, hosted the 8th annual Wounded Warriors and Veterans fishing day at the Cooper River Rediversion Dam in St. Stephen.
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2022 16:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Length:
|00:02:35
|Location:
|ST. STEPHEN, SC, US
