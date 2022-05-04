Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    THE GREAT TEXAS AIRSHOW: Lt Col Georges De Wilde U.S. Air Force and Maj Brad Robinson

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2022

    Video by William Wagner 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Georges De Wilde, “The Great Texas Airshow” Air Operations Director and Maj. Brad Robinson, “The Great Texas Airshow" Airshow Director, give a shout out for the upcoming Great Texas Airshow, Apr. 5, 2022, at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas. The Great Texas Airshow 2022 will take place at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas on April 23 - 24, 2022. STAY TUNED and we'll see you there! (U.S. Air Force video edited by William Wagner)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.05.2022
    Date Posted: 04.14.2022 17:47
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 839559
    VIRIN: 220405-F-ON093-423
    Filename: DOD_108917907
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, THE GREAT TEXAS AIRSHOW: Lt Col Georges De Wilde U.S. Air Force and Maj Brad Robinson, by William Wagner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    thunderbirds
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    USAF
    AETC
    JBSA
    #GreatTexasAirShow

