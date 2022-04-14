President Biden Delivers Remarks on Building a Better America

President Biden Delivers Remarks on his Administration’s Efforts to Rebuild Supply Chains and Lay a Foundation for an Economic Renewal That’s Made in America Through the Bipartisan Innovation Act and Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
Greensboro, NC
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2022 16:16
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|839554
|Filename:
|DOD_108917823
|Length:
|00:39:47
|Location:
|DC, US
