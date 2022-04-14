Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    President Biden Delivers Remarks on Building a Better America

    DC, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2022

    Courtesy Video

    White House Communications Agency         

    President Biden Delivers Remarks on his Administration’s Efforts to Rebuild Supply Chains and Lay a Foundation for an Economic Renewal That’s Made in America Through the Bipartisan Innovation Act and Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

    Greensboro, NC

    Date Taken: 04.14.2022
    Date Posted: 04.14.2022 16:16
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 839554
    Filename: DOD_108917823
    Length: 00:39:47
    Location: DC, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    POTUS
    Greensboro, NC
    President Biden
    Bipartisan Infrastructure Law
    Bipartisan Innovation Act

