Icelandic Coast Guard, B-Roll Northern Viking 22

220412-N-RB149-2001 KEFLAVIK, Iceland (April 12, 2022) Lt. Asgier R. Gudjonsson, Icelandic Coast Guard and improvised explosive disposal conducts an interview during the exercise Northern Viking 22 in Iceland, April 12, 2022. Northern Viking 22 strengthens interoperability and force readiness between U.S., Iceland and Allied nations, enabling multi-domain command and control of joint and coalition in the defense of Iceland and Sea Lines of Communication in the Greenland, Iceland, United Kingdom (GIUK) gap. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nicholas R. Carter)