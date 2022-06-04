Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Agile Tiger

    WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Parker McCauley 

    509th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Members of Team Whiteman and the 6th Air Refueling Squadron participate in Exercise Agile Tiger, April 6, 2022, Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri. This video was created to highlight Exercise Agile Tiger. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Parker J. McCauley)

    Date Taken: 04.06.2022
    Date Posted: 04.14.2022 15:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 839549
    VIRIN: 220407-F-SG855-3001
    Filename: DOD_108917802
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, US 

    This work, Exercise Agile Tiger, by SrA Parker McCauley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    KC-10 Extender
    B-2 Spirit
    6th Air Refueling Squadron
    Exercise Agile Tiger

