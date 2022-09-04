Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sheppard Air Force Base hosts Operation K.I.D.S.

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TX, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Samuel O'Brien 

    82nd Training Wing Public Affairs

    Sheppard Air Force Base hosted Operation K.I.D.S., or Kids Investigating Deployment Services, on April 9, 2022. Operation K.I.D.S. allowed military children a small experience of what service members go through while preparing to deploy, in the hopes of creating understanding and reducing stress and anxiety.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2022
    Date Posted: 04.14.2022 15:27
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 839542
    VIRIN: 220414-F-VX070-001
    Filename: DOD_108917738
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: TX, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sheppard Air Force Base hosts Operation K.I.D.S., by SSgt Samuel O'Brien, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kids
    Family
    Military
    Air Force
    Deployment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT