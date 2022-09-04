Sheppard Air Force Base hosted Operation K.I.D.S., or Kids Investigating Deployment Services, on April 9, 2022. Operation K.I.D.S. allowed military children a small experience of what service members go through while preparing to deploy, in the hopes of creating understanding and reducing stress and anxiety.
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2022 15:27
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|839542
|VIRIN:
|220414-F-VX070-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108917738
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Sheppard Air Force Base hosts Operation K.I.D.S., by SSgt Samuel O'Brien, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
