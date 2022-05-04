Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Agile Tiger 22

    WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Joseph Garcia 

    509th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force T-38 Talon banks left over Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, April 5, 2022. Exercise Agile Tiger was meant to demonstrate our Airmen's resilience and strength. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Garcia)

    Date Taken: 04.05.2022
    Date Posted: 04.14.2022 15:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 839540
    VIRIN: 220405-F-PQ421-1004
    Filename: DOD_108917714
    Length: 00:00:04
    Location: WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Agile Tiger 22, by A1C Joseph Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-35
    aircraft
    military
    Air Force
    T-38
    Bomb Wing

