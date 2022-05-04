Agile Tiger 22

U.S. Air Force T-38 Talon executes evasive maneuvers over Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, April 5, 2022. Exercise Agile Tiger was designed to assure allies and partners through an adaptable and prepared force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2022 15:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|839538
|VIRIN:
|220405-F-PQ421-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108917710
|Length:
|00:00:33
|Location:
|WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
