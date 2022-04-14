On this episode of Leadership Snacks, Dr. George teaches you to relax and release your tension with breathing exercises and using your imagination.
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2022 13:42
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|839498
|VIRIN:
|220414-F-LK778-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108917009
|Length:
|00:06:05
|Location:
|DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Leadership Snacks; Leaders Relax, by A1C Josiah Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
