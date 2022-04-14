Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Leadership Snacks; Leaders Relax

    DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Josiah Brown 

    7th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    On this episode of Leadership Snacks, Dr. George teaches you to relax and release your tension with breathing exercises and using your imagination.

    Date Taken: 04.14.2022
    Date Posted: 04.14.2022 13:42
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 839498
    VIRIN: 220414-F-LK778-1001
    Filename: DOD_108917009
    Length: 00:06:05
    Location: DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Leadership Snacks; Leaders Relax, by A1C Josiah Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Relax
    Dyess
    Breathe
    Dr. George
    Mediatation

